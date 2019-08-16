Friends remember Middleburg High senior who was hit by car

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Family and friends of a Middleburg High School senior who died after she was hit by a car gathered to remember her at a candlelight vigil Thursday night.

Friends of 18-year-old Megan Howsar said she was struck by a car while crossing Blanding Boulevard to pickup food at a restaurant. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Friends and loved ones got together near the area where Howsar was hit to celebrate her life.

Landon Pint, Howsar's boyfriend, said he loved her very much and planned to spend the rest of his life with her.

"The night before graduation, I was going to go up to her father and ask permission to marry her," Pint said. "I was going to do it during graduation while I was on stage."

The night it happened, Howsar called Pint's father, Daniel Pint, to pick her up from work.

“I was almost there when she texted and said she was going across the street to McDonalds, and I said 'OK,'" Daniel Pint said. "As I came around the corner, I saw a body lying on the sidewalk with two women there.”

Daniel Pint said he pulled into a gas station and learned Howsar had been hit. He said he saw the driver who hit her, who was visibily upset.

Howsar was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Landon Pint said he got to see his girlfriend one last time before she passed away.

"Sometimes I'll be OK and other times I'll be a complete mess in tears. Other times I'll be angry about it," Landon Pint said. "She was the most amazing person. She was always happy. She was always cheerful."

People who knew Howsar say she will be greatly missed.

"She meant a lot to everyone," said Noah Morris, one of Howsar's friends.

It's unclear if the driver was cited.

