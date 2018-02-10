Middleburg man charged with home invasion

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies arrested one of two people suspected of taking part in a Middleburg home invasion that left one person injured, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by News4Jax on Friday, the home invasion happened Feb. 2 at a home on Phillips Smith Road.

The victims told investigators that two men wearing bandanas over their face entered their unlocked home at night. Detectives said they pistol-whipped one of the victims.

According to the affidavit, the two men kept asking, “Where are the drugs and money?”

The affidavit states both victims identified one of the men as August George Roewe III because he lives directly behind them and they recognized his voice.

The female victim also told investigators that she recognized Roewe because his bandana fell off his face while he was pistol-whipping the male victim. She also said that when she yelled at Roewe to stop hitting the other victim, Roewe’s accomplice pulled her from the bed and put a gun to her face, according to the affidavit.

After stealing $60 in cash and other items, both men ran from the house, investigators said.

Deputies said they later found Roewe hiding in the bathroom of another home on County Road 218.

According to the arrest affidavit, Roewe’s accomplice has not been identified. It’s unclear if that person was caught.

