Middleburg woman accused of shooting fiance with shotgun

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A man was shot in the chest with a shotgun by his fiancée Sunday after an argument about their relationship turned violent, according to an arrest report released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Dawn Hindall, 35, of Middleburg, is being held in the Clay County Jail on a $150,000 bond after she was charged with one count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, Hindall shot her fiancé in the chest with a shotgun Sunday at a home on Zunnia Street following an argument over their relationship.

Deputies said they found David Turnberg in the master bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest. They also found a shotgun in the same room with a spent shell in the chamber, according to the arrest report.

Investigators determined Turnberg and Hindall had been arguing and during the argument, Hindall armed herself with a handgun.

Turnberg told police he tried to take the gun away but she pistol-whipped him and the two began to wrestle over the gun.

According to the Turnberg, he eventually got the handgun away from Hindall and went into the bathroom to unload it. He said when he came out the bathroom, he was confronted by Hindall who was pointing a shotgun at him and shot him in the chest.

Turnberg was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

During an interview with Turnberg, detectives located a bruise on the back of his head that was consistent with being pistol whipped.

Court records show that in 2012, a domestic violence injunction was filed against Hindall by another man.

