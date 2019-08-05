SWAT team standoff in Middleburg

A SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene at a home in Middleburg around Mackenize Court North.

An active investigation is underway.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, no crime has occurred. The response is in regards to a person who has impaired mental faculties.

Deputies are on the scene, and the area is being closed off as needed.

No evacuations have occurred so far.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

