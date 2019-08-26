No more student lockers at Orange Park High School

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Students at Orange Park High School no longer have lockers to store their belongings.

The school said there are multiple reasons it decided to remove the lockers, but the move was primarily because students aren't using lockers as much as they once did. More students are using electronics and don't have to carry books.

Before, students who wished to use a locker had to rent one for a small fee at the beginning of the school year. However, the number of students renting lockers have declined in recent years.

A large portion of the lockers were removed years ago and the remaining lockers were removed over the summer during remodeling.

The school said it has received one complaint from a parent, but it has no plans to bring the lockers back.

