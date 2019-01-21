Open Enrollment kicks off Jan. 21 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County is kicking off National School Choice Week with Open Enrollment on Monday.

Open enrollment gives parents the opportunity to sign their kids up go to school outside their zoned school if there are spaces available.

According to the Clay County School District, there are 11 schools total that have open seats for students. It includes six elementary schools, two junior high schools and three high schools.

More information: 2019-2020 Clay County Open Enrollment

Over the next few weeks, the school district will hold several informational sessions and tours at district schools that have seats available.

The first tour begins on Monday at 9 a.m. at S. Bryan Jennings Elementary School. Several informational sessions are scheduled to start on Tuesday.

This comes at the start of National School Choice Week, which promotes education opportunities and options for students. In Florida, there are several school choices for parents and students including traditional public schools, public charter schools and private schools.

Parents who want to enroll their kids in one of the available Clay County schools can apply online or by mail. The school district says students will be assigned using a random lottery system but priority will be given to Clay County residents.

Students who have moved because of the military, foster care placement or a custody agreement will also be priority.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 22nd.

