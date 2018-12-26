Orange Park man, 41, dies after Christmas Eve shooting

Kendrick Walker died after he was shot Monday night leaving an Orange Park home.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An Orange Park man shot on Christmas Eve in the Floyd Circle area has died of his injuries, according to the Orange Park Police Department.

Kendrick Lenard Walker, 41, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center about 8 p.m. Dec. 24 after authorities took a call about shots fired along Floyd Circle off Gano Avenue. He did not survive.

Detectives investigating the case learned that Walker was shot while leaving the area in a vehicle, according to police. No information about a potential suspect or motive was immediately released.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, noting that they do not suspect there are any lingering safety concerns for those living in the area.

News4Jax learned Walker has several arrests over the last 20 years and served two prison sentences, most recently released in 2016.

"We are aware of the victim’s criminal history, but that makes him no less a victim here, and the OPPD will do everything we can to bring a positive resolution to this case," Sgt. Cody Monroe said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Orange Park Police Department at (904) 264-5555 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

