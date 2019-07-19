Orange Park man, 74, charged with sexual battery on child

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A 74-year-old Orange Park man is charged with sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

Donald Gambill was arrested Thursday afternoon at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office substation in Orange Park after he agreed to meet with detectives to discuss allegations of sexual abuse.

According to an arrest report, which was heavily edited to omit certain parts, the abuse happened more than one time between 2011 and 2013.

A detective noted in the report that the victim’s statements were consistent with statements from a witness.

The detective also stated that when he first made contact with Gambill in June to discuss the allegations, Gambill was waiting to go to jail and was expecting a warrant for his arrest.

As of Friday afternoon, Gambill remained in the Clay County jail without bond, online jail records show.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.