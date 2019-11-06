Driver killed after slamming into car, light pole in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A crash in Orange Park killed a man and injured four others, including a teenager from South Carolina.

Troopers said around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a pickup truck t-boned a Chevrolet Cobalt on U.S. 17 at Stiles Avenue before slamming into a light pole. The crash knocked down power lines in the area.

Investigators said the truck was traveling its lights off and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

He died at the scene. His two passengers, a 14-year-old female and a 21-year-old man from South Columbia were transported to Orange Park Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver in the Chevrolet Cobalt was also transported with minor injuries. His passenger, a 41-year-old suffered critical injuries.

FHP said charges are pending.

