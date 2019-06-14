Deputies: Robber holds up Wells Fargo, nearby Home Depot store

Deputies are asking for help to identify the man pictured who is accused of robbing a bank and a hardware store.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Deputies said a man with a limp held up a Wells Fargo bank on Blanding Boulevard and then robbed a nearby Home Depot store on Wells Road in Orange Park.

No injuries were reported and it's unclear if the robber is armed, although he did indicate he had a firearm.

Deputies said it's unknown how he left the area or in which direction.

The robberies were reported Friday afternoon, just hours after a San Marco area Wells Fargo was held up in Jacksonville. But authorities said the Orange Park robber, an older man who walked with a limp, is not the same man from the San Marco robbery.

Deputies and detectives are investigating the Orange Park incidents asked for patience from residents.

Anyone who can identify the pictured robbery suspect is asked to call the Communications Section at 904-264-6512 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can also visit claysheriff.com and go to the See Something, Say Something banner to leave a “crime tip.”

News4Jax will update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.