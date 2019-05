ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Deputies in Clay County are investigating a robbery at the Orange Park 7-Eleven.

Investigators say someone walked into the convenience store on Blanding Boulevard near Belmont Boulevard, Wednesday morning and ran off after demanding cash.

Detectives are working to determine if the robber was armed at the time. No one was injured.

This is an active investigation and several officers are on scene.

