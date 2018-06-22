Woman hit, killed on train tracks in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A woman in Clay County was hit and killed by a train in Orange Park, reported the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck was reported just before 7 a.m. Friday at the train tracks near Doctors Lake Drive and Lakeside Villa Road.

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol as well as deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

The sheriff's office is urging people to avoid the area if possible as delays are expected. Roadblocks are in place while investigators are on scene.

Drivers can use Moody Avenue as an alternate route.

