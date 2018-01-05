Deputies make 15 arrests in Orange Park drug raid

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office made 15 arrests when it raided an Orange Park home Friday morning as part of a drug investigation, authorities said.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels was on hand when the SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the Hickory Glen neighborhood shortly before 9 a.m.

In a video posted to Facebook, Daniels took the opportunity to issue a warning to criminals living in Clay County and gave them his oft-uttered ultimatum:

"If you commit crimes in Clay County, you've got options: You can stop what you're doing, you can leave Clay County, or you too will be on the receiving end of this," Daniels said.

Gripping a thermos, Daniels said the investigation was called "Operation: You Were Warned," because all 15 people arrested were warned previously.

Later, Daniels could be seen walking into the home, where he warned those watching that they too may wake up to find him in their homes if they run afoul of the law.

"Fifteen going to jail, three big gulps," the sheriff said after a long swig from his thermos.

