Man accused of threatening man with gun, stealing $140K

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Juwan Grier, of Jacksonville, is in the Clay County jail, accused of breaking into an Orange Park home Sunday, putting a gun in the victim's mouth and demanding to know where the money was.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrest report, after Grier, 25, and other suspects found $140,000 hidden in the attic of the home, they tied the victim up with cellphone charging cords and sprayed him with pepper spray before leaving with the money.

He was being held without bond in the Clay County jail.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.