ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A popular pastor, Bill Randall, was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child over the age of 12.

Randall, with St. Simon Baptist Church in Orange Park, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 73-year-old pastor has since bonded out of jail.

Specific details of the crime have not yet been released. News4Jax has requested documents and expect more details on Monday.

