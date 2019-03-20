Town Council to go over improvements to different parts of Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Town of Orange Park will be holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Town Council meeting will discuss next year's capital improvement budget. The Town Council will be going over the different parts of the town it's improving.

The list includes various things, such as sidewalk improvements and better drainage in specific neighborhoods.

READ: Orange Park Town Council packet that includes a list of priorities

The meeting will be held at Town Hall at the corner of U.S. Highway 17 and Kingsley Avenue.



