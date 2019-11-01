Small plane crash causes widespread power outage in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of homes were without power in Clay County after a small plane crashed into electrical equipment on Thursday night, according to Clay County Fire Rescue.

There was no immediate word on injuries from the crash. The scene was on County Road 218 near Shadowlawn Elementary School.

Fire Rescue said the aircraft hit a transmission line. It's unclear exactly what kind of plane was involved.

According to the Clay Electric, about 6,000 homes were affected at the height of the outage. By 8:30 p.m., the utility's outage map showed power had been restored.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

