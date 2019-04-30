2 arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in homeowner's front yard

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Two men were arrested after a high speed pursuit involving Clay County deputies that ended in the front yard of a Middleburg home.

The chase ended in a crash on Saturday when a truck crashed into a fire hydrant and tree on Tickford Street South.

The men arrested, who investigators said where inside the truck, were identified by the Clay County Sheriff's Office as Marquez Cobb, 23, and Gus Bellamy, 55.

Neighbors were shocked. Laura Perez said she was awakened by the sound of sirens and squealing tires.

"We weren’t sure what it crashed into but it was a huge crash," Perez said. "It felt like it shook the house, almost."

The truck crashed into Bill Hilkovetz's front yard, taking out a small tree and a fire hydrant. He was asleep when it happened.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bellamy was a passenger in the truck. When investigators ran his ID, they learned he had a warrant for his arrest on a parole violation. Records show he served time in prison for armed robbery.

Cobb, investigators said, ran from the scene of the crash. He was later arrested Sunday night at his home on a probation violation.

Both men were held in jail on no bond. No charges were immediately listed for either man related to the pursuit involving deputies.

