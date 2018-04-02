Scammers hit Clay County with bogus noise complaints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a new scam going around that threatens people with hundreds of dollars in fines over supposed noise violations.

"It is written on Sheriff's Office letterhead and advises residents who are not complying with neighborhood covenant and restrictions, they could be fined $300," the Sheriff's Office stated.

According to a copy of one fraudulent notice provided by the Sheriff's Office, a resident was accused of mowing their lawn between 7-11 a.m. and disturbing their neighbors' sleep.

SCAM ALERT: Recently, residents of our community have reached out concerning letters like this. Based on the questionable nature, the resident came to our Middleburg Substation to verify. He was informed this is not a legitimate letter and that it was not sent by our agency. pic.twitter.com/eHMjpL6u7L — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) April 2, 2018

These letters have been sent out as a scam and should be reported to our agency immediately. The sheriffs office does not impose such fines; therefore, we ask that you alert us if one of these letters, or ones similar in nature, are received. When in doubt, let us review. #CCSOFL — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) April 2, 2018

"If you do not begin mowing your lawn at later times, you can be removed from home and/or county," the phony notice warned.

In reality, the agency noted, the Sheriff's Office does not send out these notices, nor does it seek to collect fines with them. Those who receive them are asked to dial (904) 264-6512 and speak with a deputy.

Below is a copy of one of the phony notices:

