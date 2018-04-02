Clay County

Scammers hit Clay County with bogus noise complaints

By Garrett Pelican - Digital executive producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a new scam going around that threatens people with hundreds of dollars in fines over supposed noise violations.

"It is written on Sheriff's Office letterhead and advises residents who are not complying with neighborhood covenant and restrictions, they could be fined $300," the Sheriff's Office stated.

According to a copy of one fraudulent notice provided by the Sheriff's Office, a resident was accused of mowing their lawn between 7-11 a.m. and disturbing their neighbors' sleep.

"If you do not begin mowing your lawn at later times, you can be removed from home and/or county," the phony notice warned.

In reality, the agency noted, the Sheriff's Office does not send out these notices, nor does it seek to collect fines with them. Those who receive them are asked to dial (904) 264-6512 and speak with a deputy.

Below is a copy of one of the phony notices:

