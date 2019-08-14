School district addressing A/C issue at Oakleaf Village Elementary

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County School District is working to fix the air conditioning at Oakleaf Villlage Elementary, a district spokesperson told News4Jax on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, only one of the school's two air conditioning chillers were working Wednesday. The district was working to fix the other chiller.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the spokesperson said school was expected to be in session on Thursday. It's unclear exactly when the issue would be fully resolved.

According to a tweet from the school, there was a power outage earlier in the day Wednesday. Electricity was later restored.

An I-TEAM investigation revealed close to 300 work orders were placed for broken air conditioning units in Duval County public schools in the days before students went back to class. According to records, 41 schools still had outstanding worker orders for HVAC issues as of Sunday night.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.