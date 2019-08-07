Search for missing girl in Clay County

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child.

Alexis Cheynne Suttle was last seen on Reed Drive in Keystone Heights.

If you've seen her call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.

🔺MISSING CHILD ALERT: Alexis Cheynne Suttle is missing from the Keystone Heights area and we need the community’s help. She was last seen on Reed Drive.



Please contact our Communications Section at (904) 264-6512. Updates will be posted as they are obtained. pic.twitter.com/oCR2IOpxj0 — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) August 7, 2019

