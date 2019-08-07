Clay County

Search for missing girl in Clay County

Alexis Cheynne Suttle last seen in Keystone Heights

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child.

Alexis Cheynne Suttle was last seen on Reed Drive in Keystone Heights.

If you've seen her call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.

 

 

