Sheriff: 3 corrections deputies fired for 'inappropriate conduct'

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Three Clay County Sheriff's Office corrections deputies have been fired after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct, the agency announced Thursday.

Deputy Austin Hatcher, Deputy Marcus Beard and Deputy Kory Clarida were at the center of a criminal investigation that began Aug. 5, 2018.

No criminal charges were filed as a result of the investigation, but an administrative investigation then began to see if the three had violated agency policies.

That investigation led to the three deputies being terminated from their employment with the agency.

“The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has a duty to provide humane treatment of inmates who are housed in the jail," Sheriff Darryl Daniels said. "To that end, our Department of Detention employees are expected to carry out the mission of the Sheriff’s Office in a professional manner that is reflective of the expectations of our citizens.”

News4Jax is working to learn more about the exact circumstances that led to deputies' firing. Check back here for updates throughout the afternoon.

