Sinkhole measuring 60 feet long opens up in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A sinkhole measuring 60 feet long opened up Wednesday in Keystone Heights.

The sinkhole cropped up near a stretch of Auburn Avenue between Princeton and Notre Dame streets, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, but it has no affected traffic so far.

Even though the hole has not reached the roadway, authorities are monitoring it closely and they are encouraging drivers to take care as they pass through the area.

Update: 08.21.19, 11:53 PM: Crews will continue to monitor the sinkhole. At this time, it has not affected the roadway. Residents are encouraged to drive with caution. https://t.co/C8zfdKWefU — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) August 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.