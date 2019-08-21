Clay County

Sinkhole measuring 60 feet long opens up in Keystone Heights

The sinkhole is near Auburn Avenue between Princeton & Notre Dame streets

By Erik Avanier - Reporter

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A sinkhole measuring 60 feet long opened up Wednesday in Keystone Heights.

The sinkhole cropped up near a stretch of Auburn Avenue between Princeton and Notre Dame streets, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, but it has no affected traffic so far.

Even though the hole has not reached the roadway, authorities are monitoring it closely and they are encouraging drivers to take care as they pass through the area.

