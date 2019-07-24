Stolen Boy Scouts trailer found in parking lot near Oakleaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a Boy Scout troop’s trailer was stolen from a Middleburg church parking lot last week, the trailer was found abandoned in a parking lot near Oakleaf.

After watching News4Jax's story Monday night and seeing social media posts, a man said he realized he had seen the stolen trailer parked in a parking lot behind Epic Theaters near his Oakleaf home. Without hesitation, the good Samaritan called 911.

"I looked off and noticed the blue trailer and after seeing some Facebook posts about it, I put 2 and 2 together and went in and did a little research and it turned out to be the same trailer," said the man, who wished to remain anonymous.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded and watched the trailer until Scout Master Sonny LaFontaine arrived.

News4Jax walked with LaFontaine on Tuesday as he was reunited with his troop's trailer. He said the trailer and gear inside are worth $7,000.

“It looks like our lock is still intact," he said. "All of our gear is in here it looks like. Some stuff is shifted around.”

With nothing stolen from the trailer, LaFontaine said he's grateful everything the troop worked for is still there.

“It makes me feel like there's still some good people in the world," LaFontaine said. "The people that did this, unfortunately, made the wrong choice in stealing something, but then you got people who are proactive in the community to help out some Scouts.”

The Boy Scout troop had started a GoFundMe page to raise money after the trailer disappeared. The troop received more than $700 toward its goal of $7,000.

Now that the trailer’s been found, the GoFundMe is closed.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.