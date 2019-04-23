Student brought 'inappropriate object' to Clay County school

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A RideOut Elementary School student will be disciplined for bringing what the principal described as an "inappropriate object" to school on Tuesday.

According to a message from Principal Kim Marks, the school took immediate action. Marks said in part:

"That student will be disciplined as outlined in the code of conduct. Please know that we take every step to keep all of our students and staff safe."

According to a spokesperson for the Clay County School District, the object "was described as a toy or martial arts tool that could be percieved as harmful."

It's unclear exactly what the student brought to school.

