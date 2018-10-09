Orange Park bank robbed by senior hit again, deputies say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office asked for help Tuesday identifying a man they said robbed the same Orange Park bank that was targeted by a senior citizen over the summer.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was caught on surveillance camera (photo above) robbing the Bank of America at the corner of Wells Road and Blanding Boulevard on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies said the man could be armed and might be driving a dark colored, newer model Lexus with a Florida Gator license plate.

Anyone who sees him, the Sheriff's Office said, should stay away and call 911.

The Bank of America is the same location a 75-year-old man was accused of robbing in July.

Noel Johnson (pictured below) was arrested by deputies about 10 minutes after the robbery. A bag with a large sum of money was found in the car he was driving, as was a threatening note used in the robbery, according to the arrest report.

Johnson later pleaded guilty to robbery.

Clay County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Noel Johnson; FHP-provided photo of his arrest Monday on I-10.

