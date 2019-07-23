Thieves snag Boy Scout trailer full of equipment

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Clay County are working to track down a Boy Scout trailer that was stolen from a church.

The Troop 506 Boy Scouts said someone took their trailer that was parked at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints last week. They were preparing to leave on a summer camp trip the day it was taken.

The troop members said the trailer was filled with gear they were planning to take with them on their trip to Fort DeSoto.

"I didn't believe it," said Wyatt Mueller, a Boy Scout. "Why would anybody steal from a church and a group of young men?"

The stolen trailer and the gear inside were worth about $7,000 , according to Sonny LaFontaine, the scoutmaster.

"The contents were a bunch of camping gear, awards from different camps that we've done. Some of the supplies that we had we made ourselves, so it was kind of tough," LaFontaine said.

It was gear the scouts had worked hard to earn.

"It's really disappointing. It's really frustrating at the same time, because we got to work to get it back and we did a lot of hard work, like going and mowing peoples' lawns," said Luke Wheeler, a Boy Scout.

The troop members said they made it through the summer camp with the little gear they had. Now they will have to start over and earn all of their gear back.

"We can do it, but it's just going to be hard work to get it back," Wheeler said.

The Scouts know they'll make it through, but they hope their stolen trailer will soon turn up. The troop has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds.

The trailer has a Florida tag that reads C47-8GD. If seen, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

