Tips sought in 29-year-old cold case murder of Middleburg woman

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Nearly three decades after a 26-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in Middleburg, deputies are asking for tips in the hopes of finally solving the cold case murder.

Teryl Orcutt was driving home to Middleburg from her boyfriend’s house in Jacksonville Jan. 21, 1990, but she never made it there. Her Ford Thunderbird was found the same morning along County Road 218 with her keys and purse inside. It wasn’t until a week later that her half-naked remains were found in a wooded area about four miles from where her car was parked.

The fact that Orcutt’s vehicle was left running on the edge of the road with her belongings inside led to some speculation that a law enforcement officer may have been involved in her death. Breathing life into the rumor was a statement from a witness, who recalled waking up to the sound of a screaming woman crying, “I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do anything.”

Orcutt’s boyfriend and ex-husband were cleared as persons of interest in the case. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office also was able to account for every deputy on the day in question, but questions remain about whether Orcutt’s attacker may have been someone posing as an officer.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by dialing (904) 264-6512. Those who wish to stay anonymous can instead call First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

