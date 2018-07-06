Toxic algae invading St. Johns River

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Toxic algae is back in the St. Johns River.

It was most recently found near Doctors Lake Marina in Clay County, where a hint of green can be seen in the water. According to the St Johns Riverkeeper, algae has also been reported near the Shands Bridge, near Julington Creek and even further north in the river.

Although it’s currently not as big of a problem compared to what we've seen in the past, the recent rain combined with the heat could make it much worse.

“The algae is just a symptom of too much nutrient pollution on our waterways. That comes from fertilizer as well as pet waste and sewage. So we are seeing this green algae when conditions are right, we have a lot of rain washing in this pollution and he gets really hot,” said Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman

If the problem gets worse or continues for a long time, explained Rinaman, there are things people who use the water recreationally need to know.

“It’s really important to make sure kids aren’t swimming in it. And you shouldn’t eat fish out of waterways with the green algae,” said Rinaman.

As for fixing the problem, Rinaman says everyone needs to do their part.

“We really need a comprehensive approach where we all as residents do our part. But we also have to have state and local elected officials play role in making sure we have that long-term strategy,” said Rinaman.

The St Johns Riverkeeper will head out on the water at 9 a.m. Friday to evaluate where the algae has been reported and determine the extent of the problem.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.