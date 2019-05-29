2 planes crash after apparent mid-air collision in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Two aircraft crashed Wednesday in a rural area between Penny Farms and Green Cove Springs after apparently colliding in the air, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

A sheriff's deputy said one plane that was headed to Haller Airpark off U.S. 17 was down in an open field. The pilot was seriously injured. News4Jax was told an air ambulance was called to the scene for a transport.

The second crash, which appeared to be even more serious, was spotted in the tree line near a lake. The condition of that pilot was not yet known.

CCSO spokesperson Chris Padgett said the initial call came in from someone who reported witnessing the midair collision at some point.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted searching for the two aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the federal panel that routinely investigates incidents involving planes and trains, is expected to lead the investigation.

🔺NEWS ALERT: Two passing planes are reported to have collided in air, near the Penney Farms area, but both seem to have landed.



