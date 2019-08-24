Vandalism suspected in massive Clay County power outage

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - More than 6,000 Clay County residents woke up Saturday without electricity.

The outage was caused by vandalism to multiple substations, according to Clay Electric.

At 5 a.m., the utility cooperative's outage map showed the areas without power included Middleburg, Normandy, Lake Asbury and neighborhoods off Blanding Boulevard.

Crews were working to restore power to customers and estimated all electricity would be restored by 9:15 a.m.

