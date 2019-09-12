Couple gets married at Orange Park Medical Center

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - It was a tear-jerking moment in Clay County as a couple said their vows in a hospital room at Orange Park Medical Center on Wednesday.

Brian Beni, 73, was admitted to the hospital after a long fight against lung cancer. It was there that he decided to re-marry the love of his life.

Lynn and Brian Beni met at the age of thirteen and reconnected twelve years ago, when they fell in love and got married.

The ceremony was held right before Brian was moved to hospice care. The staff at Orange Park Medical Center created an intimate wedding ceremony during their last hours at the hospital.

The staff at Orange Park Medical Center played the song from their first wedding and helped Beni be as comfortable as possible while they took new vows and performed a sand ceremony.

The hospital also provided dessert by candlelight.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.