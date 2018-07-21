West Nile virus found in Keystone Heights and Glynn County mosquitos

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Officials in the Keystone Heights area of Clay County and Glynn County, Georgia said mosquitoes captured in traps have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This indicates that WNV is actively circulating in mosquito populations in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia areas this year. Although no human cases of WNV have been confirmed health officials are urging residents to take precautions.

Glynn County is being actively treated for mosquitoes. Spraying will be conducted on the evenings of July 20, 21, and 22, weather permitting.

Clay County pest control workers will proceed with "elevated operations" until mosquito levels have dropped to "acceptable" levels and no further positive samples are found.

WNV is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes and can cause mild to serious illness. Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus are more likely to bite during the evening, night, and early morning.

Residents are urged to follow the "5Ds" of mosquito bite prevention:

Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water -- buckets, barrels, flower pots and tarps -- because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. If you suspect you may have WNV, you should seek medical treatment.

