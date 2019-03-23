Woman accused of abusing 11-year-old after incriminating jailhouse calls

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A Middleburg woman was arrested after Clay County deputies discovered incriminating jailhouse phone calls between a man charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, and his alleged victim who was in the woman's care.

Jason Evans, 39, is awaiting trial on charges of capital sexual battery on a child and lewd and lascivious conduct. While incarcerated, detectives said Evans made hundreds of phone calls to the alleged victim and her caretaker.

Mug shot: Jason Evans

Her caretaker was identified as Danielle Mayhorn, 36, who lived in the home with Evans and the alleged victim. On Thursday, she was charged with child abuse and witness tampering after deputies confronted her about some of telephone calls they recorded as evidence.

A parent gave News4Jax permission to speak to a friend of the young girl. She confirmed the 11-year-old gave birth, but could not confirm who the father was.

As of Friday night, Mayhorn was in jail on a $500,000 bond. Evans was in jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

News4Jax is waiting for a response from the Department of Children and Families in reference to who is caring for the 11-year-old.

