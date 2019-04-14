WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - It was a celebration fit for a celebrity as William Phillips gathered with a huge crowd of family and friends to mark his 100th birthday.

Phillips is a World War II veteran who served in the Philippines when he was 19 years old.

He survived the war and said the secret to a long life is not smoking cigarettes or drinking. Instead, he joked, just be a ladies' man.

Phillips was joined by his wife, son, siblings and friends as they celebrated his milestone birthday at a conference room at the Holiday Inn in Orange Park, complete with a cake to mark the occasion.

Phillips was born April 15, 1919, and has lived in Georgia, New York and Jacksonville. He's been married to his wife for 53 years. His two sisters are in their 90s and joined him for his big day.

Phillips showed the crowd he could still bust a move when he danced as the crowd sang a special happy birthday song to him.

He said one of the highlights of his life was getting to meet Jackie Robinson, of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

