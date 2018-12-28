11-year-old charged in shooting death of 14-year-old friend

LAKE CITY, Fla. - An 11-year-old Lake City boy has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his 14-year-old friend, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Carter Palm is in juvenile detention in Gainesville after his arrest, deputies said.

Out of respect for the family’s wishes, News4Jax has chosen not to name the shooting victim, whom authorities said attended Lake City Middle School.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old was visiting Wednesday night at the home of Carter and his 13-year-old brother and the adults were out for the evening.

Deputies said that around 7 p.m. Carter and the 14-year-old began to play wrestle to see if the family dog would respond to Carter being attacked. After that, Carter got a pistol from his parents' room, took out the magazine and pointed it at the 14-year-old, deputies said.

The gun went off, killing the teen.

Deputies said Carter called his father and said the 14-year-old had tried to attack him with a knife. Investigators aid Carter and his brother admitted that they put a kitchen knife near the 14-year-old after the shooting, thinking they would be in less trouble.

“This is a tragic and avoidable death,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “Our hearts are broken for both families; one has lost a son and the other will struggle with these events for the rest of their lives.”

In Florida, it's illegal to leave an unsecured firearm within reach of a child.

"I want to stress the importance of securing your firearms so a child cannot get to them," Hunter said.

Deputies said the Columbia County School District has been notified of the student’s death and arrangements have been made to have counselors on hand when classes resume Jan. 8.

