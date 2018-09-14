Shooter wanted after person shot, Lake City police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a person was shot, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Police went to the corner of SE Putnam Avenue and SW Avalon Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a report about a person shot.

While responding to the call, the Police Department was notified that the victim was already en route to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said. Officers arrived and secured the crime scene while other officers went to the hospital.

Police said that when the victim arrived at Shands Lake Shore Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he was taken by air ambulance to UF Health Center in Gainesville.

The victim was in stable condition, police said.

"At this time, it does not appear this shooting is related to either of the previous incidents this week," Police Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore said. "We will continue to exhaust all leads in identifying the shooter and motive, but encourage anyone with information to call us."

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No information about a suspect was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake City Police Department investigator Garrett Register at 386-758-5451 or to call anonymously through the Police Department's TIPS Line at 386-719-2068, police said.

