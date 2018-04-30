Columbia County deputies continue 3-year search for missing woman

LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said it will not give up searching until a 64-year-old Lake City woman last seen nearly three years ago is found.

Mary Rhodes Robertson was 61 years old when she disappeared from her home near the area of SW Parker Lane and SW Barwick Terrace on May 6, 2015.

She was last seen by her husband at their home around 10 a.m. and was gone an hour later, deputies said.

RELATED: Missing woman's husband holds on to hope

Robertson's husband and his neighbors searched for her, but when they couldn't find her, they called police for help.

Several local and state agencies helped with a large scale search utilizing bloodhounds, aircraft, ATVs, horses and volunteers on foot to search for Robertson for about a week. Detectives and deputies went door to door and canvassed a large area around the home, neighborhoods and wooded areas within a vicinity. No trace of Robertson was ever found.

Robertson would now be 64 years old. Her 65th birthday will be in July. Family said that she had wandered away from her home before, but had always been found quickly.

She has a disability that would prevent her from being able to live life on her own, deputies said. She was on daily medications that she would not have had with her when she disappeared.

“It has been three years now that Mary Robertson has been missing. That’s three years that her family has been missing a wife, mother and sister,” Sgt. Murray Smith wrote Monday in a plea for information about Robertson's whereabouts. “The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office continues the search for Mary Robertson. We will continue to search and seek answers until she is found. Mary has family and friends that love and miss her, and they need to know where Mary is.”

Robertson, a white woman, was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white floral print and denim type pants with dark blue flat shoes. She wore her hair dirty blonde/gray in a short cut and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 96 pounds and has blue eyes.

Detectives followed up on tips that came in to the Sheriff’s Office from people believing they had seen Robertson, but no concrete evidence was ever found to indicate it was Robertson that the tipsters saw.

Anyone with information as to where Robertson might be is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 386-752-7015 or you may call anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.