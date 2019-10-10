Columbia County detectives release sketch of man sought in 2016 shooting

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released a composite sketch of a man sought in a 2016 shooting.

The Sheriff's Office said it needs the public's help to identify the man in his 30s to 40s who was described as having short hair; being about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall; and weighing about 160 pounds.

Deputies said they responded about 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2016, to a home on Southwest Tommy Lites Street, where a person had been shot.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim told deputies he was sleeping when he was woken up by the doorbell. When he answered the front door, a man, who was wearing a yellow safety vest and holding a box with Amazon tape wrapped around it, pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, investigators said. The shooter then took off in an unknown vehicle, detectives said.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim suffered wounds to his head and body, but survived the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the man depicted in the composite sketch is asked to call detectives at 3086-758-1095. To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.