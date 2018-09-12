Escaped DOC inmate sought by Columbia County deputies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office are working to track down an inmate who investigators said walked off during work release Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Efrain Figueroa, 22, escaped from a Florida Department of Corrections work crew around 2:50 p.m. The crew was doing maintenance at Memorial Cemetery on Lake Jeffery Road.

Figueroa was sentenced to prison in Marion County back on June 17, 2015, according to the Department of Corrections database. He's been serving a five year sentence on charges of grand theft, and a 10 year sentence on charges of burglary.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said he is considered a non-violent offender. If seen, call 911.

