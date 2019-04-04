Girl at center of nationwide search reunited with father in Lake City

A 10-year-old girl missing for nearly a year after Utah authorities say she was kidnapped by her biological mother has been reunited with her father after she was found safe in Lake City, Florida.

Since last summer, local and federal authorities in Utah and Nevada had been looking for Ariana Bozemen. Police in Enoch, Utah, said the girl was kidnapped by her biological mother, 34-year-old Dawn Closson, after the girl's father was granted sole custody of the child.

Deputies following a lead from an anonymous tip found Ariana and her mother at an interstate rest area near Lake City early Wednesday morning.

The girl's father, Adrian Bozemen, said he got a call about 2 a.m. Wednesday from police and just about 24 hours later, his daughter was back in his arms.

"I can’t stop thinking about seeing her face and hearing her voice," Bozeman said before their reunion.

He drove from Oklahoma, where he is stationed at an Air Force base, to Florida to pick Ariana up so the two can spend time catching up as they drive back home.

They spent the morning at a Walmart buying clothes for Ariana before they started their road trip.

Bozeman told News4Jax that his daughter was confused about everything taking place when they were reunited. She told him her mother had told her horrible stories about him trying to destroy the girl's relationship with her mother.

“I told her that no matter what you do or what we go through here, the No. 1 thing we need is communication," Bozeman said. "'If you feel a certain type of way about something going on, just let me know and we’ll work on it together. We’re going to be together from here on out.' She smiled and everything was good after that.”

He has learned that Ariana, her mother and her mother's boyfriend had been living in an RV for some time but that they had ditched it and were living out of an SUV, only traveling at night and never checking into hotels. Her mother had been homeschooling her while they were on the run.

Bozeman said when they get back to the base in Oklahoma he's going to enroll his daughter in a counseling program offered by the military. She'll be able to have private sessions with the counselor and family sessions with Bozeman each week.

He said that despite everything, he wants Ariana to have some kind of relationship with her mother.

Mother arrested

Investigators in Utah said they contacted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after they got a tip from an anonymous Florida resident who noticed something suspicious about the girl and her mother. Investigators said the tipster went online, saw news reports about the girl and called them. Columbia County deputies said they located the 10-year-old inside an SUV at a rest stop along Interstate 75 near Lake City.

"This is just a mindful and watchful resident that was able to help us bring this to justice and get the girl safely back," said Sgt. Isaac Akeroth, with the Enoch Police Department.

Also inside the vehicle was Closson (pictured), Closson’s boyfriend and several other children, authorities said.

Closson was arrested and booked into the Columbia County jail, online jail records show. She is charged with custodial interference across state lines, and authorities said more charges are pending.

Her boyfriend and the other children in the SUV were allowed to leave while Ariana was placed into protective custody by the Department of Children and Families.

Currently, Closson is the only one facing charges, but police in Utah said if they can prove her boyfriend was aware she illegally took the child, he could be facing charges, as well.

