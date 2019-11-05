Lake City teacher under investigation for bullying resigns as cross country coach

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Columbia High School teacher accused of bullying students has resigned as cross-country coach and is under investigation by the Columbia County School District.

School district Superintendent Lex Carswell confirmed to News4Jax the district is investigating the bullying allegations against Shelli Shoup brought forward by former students at a school board meeting last month.

The students said they were harassed throughout high school, an experience that made their lives miserable.

Sarah Calzada, who graduated in 2018, was one of those who spoke to the school board. She said that teacher's actions have had a long-lasting effect.

"It sticks with you psychologically and makes you question, you know, am I worth it to the people around me?" Calzada told the school board.

Skyler Colley, who also graduated last year, said the teacher's words also had a big impact on his life.

"[She was] constantly singling you out in front of everyone, making fun of you, pointing out stuff constantly yelling at you, harassing you down the hallways," Colley said.

When the investigation is complete, which is expected by Friday, the school district will send its findings to the Florida Department of Education.

Shoup, who is currently on personal leave, remains employed as a math teacher. Shoup has been a teacher at the school for more than 20 years.

