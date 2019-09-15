3 inmates found unresponsive at Columbia Correctional Institution

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Three inmates were found unresponsive at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday from a suspected drug overdose at the Columbia Correctional Institution, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Corrections.

Two inmates were pronounced dead, and one is in stable condition.

According to the release, security and medical staff responded to initiate lifesaving measures. Staff members who responded are being evaluated at an outside hospital for treatment of symptoms related to potential drug exposure.

We do not know at this time how many staff members are being treated.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating with the assistance of the department's Office of Inspector General.

"At this time our focus is on the health and swift recovery of the officers and individuals involved. The facility has been placed on lockdown, while we provide FDLE with everything they need to investigate this incident," Michelle Glady, director of communicators for the Florida Department of Corrections, said.

Visitation at the Columbia Correctional Institution will be canceled Sept. 15.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

