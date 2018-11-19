Close call when car plows into Lake City Little Caesars

LAKE CITY, Fla. - It was a close call for several people inside a Lake City pizza store Sunday afternoon.

Vickie Doyle, 42, was charged with careless driving after she crashed her Kia Sorento through the front of the Little Caesars restaurant on Southwest State Road 47, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said she was trying to make a right turn into a parking spot when she drove over the curb and into the lobby of the store.

The crash was caught on surveillance video. Several people were inside the store at the time. Some were waiting in front of the counter, others were talking to each other or looking at their phones when the Kia Sorento suddenly slammed into the store. Glass could be seen flying everywhere. The impact also knocked a woman off her feet when she was clipped by a piece of debris.

It was a close call for many people inside at the time but troopers say no one was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.