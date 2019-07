LAKE CITY, Fla. - Lake City police officers are searching for a man who is believed to be in danger.

James Dyer, 30, was last seen Monday morning. Officers said he was wearing dark-colored jeans and a dark-colored shirt.

If you have any idea where he is, Lake City police ask that you call (386) 752-4343 immediately or dial 911.

