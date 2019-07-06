Lake City police searching for missing woman

LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman with speech and hearing impairments. Fernika Shirell Taylor, 43, was last seen leaving her home Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

Officers describe her as a black woman with glasses, brown eyes, about five foot four inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds.

Investigators say they don't know which direction Taylor may be traveling or what she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you see her, you're asked to call 911 or the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343.

