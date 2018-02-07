Man charged in bicyclist's death in Lake City hit-and-run, FHP says

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Fort White man arrested after a hit-and-run crash in November that left a Lake City bicyclist dead has now been charged with the man's death, the Florida Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.

Austin Bielinski, 24, was booked into the Columbia County jail in late November on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense), according to jail records.

Troopers said that Bielinski was arrested again Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for vehicular homicide.

Troopers said the crash happened about 10:40 a.m. Nov. 24 on U.S. 90 at Cole Terrace in Lake City.

According to the FHP crash report, 63-year-old Conrad Lotts was riding a bicycle when he was fatally struck by a 2005 Pontiac G6, and the car continued traveling west on U.S. 90.

Highway Patrol investigators said, based on information provided by witnesses, they located the Pontiac and its driver, who was identified as Bielinski. A 23-year-old woman was in the car with Bielinski, troopers said.

