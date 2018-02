LAKE CITY, Fla. - Lake City police said they captured a man suspected of robbing a bank in the city Monday morning.

The Renasant Bank on Duval Street was the scene of an armed robbery, police said.

No bank employees were injured, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the man they said they took into custody. They have not released his name.

The bank was closed Monday morning as police investigated the robbery.

