Soccer coach who ran off with Florida teen gets 18 months

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Rian Rodriguez, 27, a former Fort White High School soccer coach, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for crimes committed against a teenage girl, News4Jax learned Sunday.

Rodriguez will also have to register as a sex offender. He was given credit for six months and seven days served. He will also be on probation for eight years once his sentence is complete.

Rodriguez had a plea agreement approved by the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit of Florida on June 5 on charges of interfering with custody and sex with a minor.

In December of 2017, Rodriguez was caught in Syracuse, New York, with a 17-year-old girl who was a soccer player at the high school Rodriguez coached.

Authorities said Rodriguez was planning to buy bogus identifications so the two could leave the country.

Court documents show both Rodriguez and the girl admitted to a sexual relationship.

