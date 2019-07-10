2 robbers climb in McDonald's drive-through window, demand money

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

LAKE CITY, Fla - Two masked men climbed through the drive-through window of a Lake City McDonald's early Monday morning, ordered employees onto the ground at gunpoint, then forced one of them to open the safe, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Officers said both men were carrying handguns and one shot was fired into the floor of the office area of the restaurant during the 1:20 a.m. robbery. No one was injured.

After the robbers got the money from the safe and the cash drawers, they left through the drive-through window.

Lake City officers set up a perimeter and K-9s from Baker Correctional Institute attempted to track the culprits. The dogs tracked the robbers for about six blocks, where police believe the men were either picked up or they had a car parked for their getaway.

The two men have not yet been found.

Police described both as black males. One was wearing tan shorts, a black shirt and black shoes with a mask covering his face. The second was wearing black shorts, black shirt, black shoes and had a mask covering his face.

The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the robbers. If you were near the restaurant on Main Boulevard in Lake City between 12:45 and 2 a.m. and saw anything or anyone who could be involved, you are asked to call 386-752-4343.

